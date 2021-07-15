EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.66 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 639.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,441 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 463,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,499,000 after purchasing an additional 65,961 shares in the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 86,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,698,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 88,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $139.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.09 and a 52 week high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

