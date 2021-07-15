EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,042,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,025,000 after purchasing an additional 909,839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,079,000 after buying an additional 1,846,344 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,797.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 953,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,419,000 after purchasing an additional 902,815 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,862,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 581,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,794,000 after purchasing an additional 145,023 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.19. The stock had a trading volume of 34,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,705. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $62.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.20.

