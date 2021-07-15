EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.93 Million in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Dover by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Dover by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dover by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of DOV opened at $155.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $99.06 and a 1 year high of $155.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Dover’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total transaction of $4,421,100.00. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. upped their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.73.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.