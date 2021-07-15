EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $5.78 Million in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KLA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,045,079,000 after buying an additional 122,570 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of KLA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after purchasing an additional 425,090 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,123,000 after purchasing an additional 65,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,493,000 after acquiring an additional 100,019 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in KLA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,028,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $670,360,000 after acquiring an additional 95,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.81.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $307.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.17.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $440,955.46. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,554 shares of company stock worth $6,709,290. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.