EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.68 Million Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 232,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,867,000 after acquiring an additional 78,694 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GWW. Raymond James boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $453.55.

Shares of GWW traded up $2.01 on Thursday, reaching $457.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,924. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $455.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.64 and a 12-month high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

