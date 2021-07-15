EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.41 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 22,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $133.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,625. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.10 and a 12-month high of $142.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.77.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

