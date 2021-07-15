Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Equitable were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Equitable by 8.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Equitable by 24.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Equitable by 56.5% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 181,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 65,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Equitable during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable stock opened at $29.24 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lifted their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Equitable in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.