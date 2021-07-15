Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $3.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TROW. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $203.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.48. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $121.58 and a 52 week high of $212.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,186,416,000 after buying an additional 597,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,451,729,000 after acquiring an additional 283,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $747,224,000 after purchasing an additional 68,873 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,366,000 after purchasing an additional 857,716 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,274,000 after purchasing an additional 69,878 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

