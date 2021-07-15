Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $385,592.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,868.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,162.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,347 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,542,000 after buying an additional 160,098 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Essent Group by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 53,559 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Essent Group by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 243,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 54,470 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,042,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Essent Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $44.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.78. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 41.10%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.53%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

