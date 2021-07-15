Eudaimonia Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LMT opened at $376.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.37. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.57.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

