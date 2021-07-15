Eudaimonia Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CENX. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 5.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

CENX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.21. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $19.60.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

