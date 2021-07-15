Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 1,130 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,042,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,025,000 after buying an additional 909,839 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,797.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 953,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,419,000 after buying an additional 902,815 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,862,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 863.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after buying an additional 341,304 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $62.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.20. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40.

