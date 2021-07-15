Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 286 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 136.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.71.

Cintas stock opened at $378.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $271.27 and a 52-week high of $392.25.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.