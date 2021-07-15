Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 50 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,126,000 after buying an additional 71,107 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 25.9% in the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,417,000 after acquiring an additional 117,923 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $52,825,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total value of $14,165,867.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,271,647.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $223.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $225.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LHX. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

