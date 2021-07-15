EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Maxim Group

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) had its price objective hoisted by Maxim Group from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EDRY. TheStreet raised shares of EuroDry from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EuroDry from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

EuroDry stock opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.47. EuroDry has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $34.65.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 million. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. Research analysts expect that EuroDry will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EuroDry stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.56% of EuroDry as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk carriers comprising four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

