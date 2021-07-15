Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DAR. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.29. 902,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,852. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.11. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,094.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,690,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,250,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

