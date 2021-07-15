Evercore ISI Raises Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target to $30.00

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.26.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

VLRS opened at $22.01 on Monday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 2.83.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter valued at about $34,722,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,879,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 731,156 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 366.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 620,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 487,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,122,000 after purchasing an additional 409,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 111.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 688,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after buying an additional 362,620 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.