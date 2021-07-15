EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Major Shareholder Sells $268,335.00 in Stock

EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) major shareholder Gray Mars Venus Trust, Arizona sold 133,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $268,335.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

EVmo stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 89,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,734. EVmo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $68.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 4.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.17.

Get EVmo alerts:

EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. EVmo had a negative net margin of 75.41% and a negative return on equity of 388.33%.

EVmo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for EVmo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVmo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.