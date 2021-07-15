ExclusiveCoin Reaches Market Cap of $578,878.08 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $578,878.08 and approximately $601.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0989 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000191 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008229 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001657 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

