EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at National Bankshares

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its price objective dropped by analysts at National Bankshares from $6.75 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “tender” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EXFO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of EXFO to $7.50 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXFO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.82.

NASDAQ:EXFO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.88. 7,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,894. The firm has a market cap of $337.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 586.59 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EXFO has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $7.24.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 0.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that EXFO will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in EXFO by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of EXFO during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of EXFO by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXFO during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of EXFO during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

