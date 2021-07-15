EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. EXFO had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 0.24%.

Shares of EXFO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,894. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $339.53 million, a PE ratio of 590.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.47. EXFO has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $7.24.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.04.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

