FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Major Shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc Acquires 30,000 Shares

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 8th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $674,000.00.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 100,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $1,364,000.00.
- On Friday, July 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 185,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $2,467,900.00.
Shares of FAST Acquisition stock opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.61. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $14.10.
FAST Acquisition Company Profile
FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.
