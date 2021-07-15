FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Major Shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc Acquires 30,000 Shares

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $674,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 100,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $1,364,000.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 185,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $2,467,900.00.

Shares of FAST Acquisition stock opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.61. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,005,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,475,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FAST Acquisition by 116,116.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,058 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,457,000. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,888,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST Acquisition Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

