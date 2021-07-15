Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) PT Raised to $58.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST stock opened at $53.23 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in Fastenal by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 0.8% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.