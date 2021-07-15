Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fc Global Realty Inc (OTCMKTS:FCRE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.10. Fc Global Realty shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 11,300 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.10.

Fc Global Realty Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FCRE)

FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.

