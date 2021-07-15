Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Now Covered by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Equities researchers at Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 233.33% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ FEMY opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Femasys has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $13.75.

In other Femasys news, Director John Dyett purchased 53,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $691,755.00.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

