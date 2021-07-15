Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Short Interest Update

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 490.9% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRRVY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Grupo Santander upgraded Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $30.24 target price on Ferrovial and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.24.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRVY traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $29.04. The company had a trading volume of 17,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,228. Ferrovial has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.01.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

