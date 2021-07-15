Fifth Third Bancorp to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a report released on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.39. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

Shares of FITB opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 47,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 123,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

