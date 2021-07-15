Filecoin Price Hits $47.72 on Top Exchanges (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Filecoin has a total market cap of $4.17 billion and approximately $258.35 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $47.72 or 0.00150162 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00041251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00114444 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,915.90 or 1.00428881 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.73 or 0.00990351 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 87,475,436 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

