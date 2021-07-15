Financial Analysis: Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) vs. Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Brigham Minerals and Ovintiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brigham Minerals -41.33% 1.72% 1.37% Ovintiv -117.55% 7.85% 2.34%

Brigham Minerals has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv has a beta of 3.91, suggesting that its share price is 291% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Brigham Minerals and Ovintiv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brigham Minerals 0 0 8 1 3.11 Ovintiv 0 5 14 0 2.74

Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.16%. Ovintiv has a consensus target price of $30.45, indicating a potential upside of 6.95%. Given Ovintiv’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than Brigham Minerals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.7% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of Ovintiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Ovintiv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Brigham Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Ovintiv pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Brigham Minerals pays out 673.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ovintiv pays out 108.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brigham Minerals has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Ovintiv has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brigham Minerals and Ovintiv’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brigham Minerals $91.72 million 12.09 -$57.99 million $0.19 102.89 Ovintiv $6.09 billion 1.22 -$6.10 billion $0.35 81.34

Brigham Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ovintiv. Ovintiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brigham Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ovintiv beats Brigham Minerals on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral and royalty interests in approximately 61,000 net mineral acres; and owned mineral and royalty interests in 5,985 gross productive horizontal wells, which consisted of 5,398 oil wells and 587 natural gas wells. Brigham Minerals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Eagle Ford in south Texas, Bakken in North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Duvernay in west central Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

