Financial Architects Inc Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $54.04 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.24 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.40.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

