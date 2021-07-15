Financial Architects Inc Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 407.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

SPHB stock opened at $72.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.52. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $39.26 and a 52-week high of $78.73.

