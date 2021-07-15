Financial Architects Inc Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,386,000 after buying an additional 1,920,980 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after buying an additional 1,230,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after buying an additional 645,177 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,775,000 after buying an additional 624,137 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM opened at $217.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $142.09 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

