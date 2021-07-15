Financial Architects Inc Makes New Investment in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MILE. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Metromile during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile during the first quarter valued at $318,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metromile in the first quarter valued at about $1,389,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metromile in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MILE opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67. Metromile, Inc. has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $20.39.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.57) by $8.20. The company had revenue of $17.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Metromile, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MILE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Metromile in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Metromile in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

