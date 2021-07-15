Financial Architects Inc Sells 1,556 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Square were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SQ. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.74.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $25,007,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $49,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,905,305.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,073,985 shares of company stock valued at $247,937,701 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $239.00 on Thursday. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.00 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.67. The company has a market capitalization of $108.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.62, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

