Financial Review: CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) vs. Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) and Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CVB Financial and Bank of Marin Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVB Financial $480.21 million 5.59 $177.16 million $1.30 15.18 Bank of Marin Bancorp $108.19 million 3.84 $30.24 million $2.13 14.95

CVB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Marin Bancorp. Bank of Marin Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CVB Financial and Bank of Marin Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVB Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

CVB Financial presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.75%. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.64%. Given Bank of Marin Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of Marin Bancorp is more favorable than CVB Financial.

Profitability

This table compares CVB Financial and Bank of Marin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVB Financial 42.25% 10.19% 1.43% Bank of Marin Bancorp 30.34% 8.67% 1.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.1% of CVB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of CVB Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

CVB Financial has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Marin Bancorp has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. CVB Financial pays out 55.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CVB Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bank of Marin Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

CVB Financial beats Bank of Marin Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. It also provides commercial lending products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; loans to finance the operating needs of wholesale dairy farm operations, cattle feeders, livestock raisers, and farmers; lease financing services for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans that are secured by owner-occupied and investor owned properties; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. The company offers various specialized services, such as treasury management systems for monitoring cash flow, merchant card processing program, armored pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfers, wires and automated clearinghouse, and online account access. In addition, it provides trust services through its CitizensTrust Division, such as fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 57 banking centers located in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California; one loan production office located in Modesto, California; and three trust offices located in Ontario, Newport Beach, and Pasadena. CVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services. It also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as construction financing and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers merchant and payroll, and cash management services; credit cards; mobile deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, and image lockbox services, as well as wire transfers; fraud detection tools; and valet pick-up service for non-cash deposits. Further, it provides wealth management and trust services comprising customized investment portfolio management, trust administration, estate settlement, and custody services, as well as 401(k) plan services; and automated teller machines, and telephone and digital banking services. As of January 25, 2021, the company operated 21 retail branches, 5 commercial banking offices, and 2 loan production offices located across 7 Bay Area counties. Bank of Marin Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

