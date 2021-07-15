Fintel (LON:FNTL) Shares Down 1.3%

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) shares fell 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 230 ($3.00) and last traded at GBX 232.50 ($3.04). 8,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 160,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235.50 ($3.08).

The stock has a market cap of £225.57 million and a P/E ratio of 28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 226.40.

Fintel Company Profile (LON:FNTL)

Fintel Plc provides regulatory, business support, and software services to professional financial advisers, financial intermediaries, and product providers operating within the retail financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Research & FinTech.

