First Foundation Advisors Has $23.10 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,976 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises approximately 1.0% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $23,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 898,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,697,000 after purchasing an additional 36,015 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.38. 81,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,639. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.6778 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 144.20%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

