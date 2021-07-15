First Foundation Advisors Takes $8.24 Million Position in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR)

First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 925,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,238,000. First Foundation Advisors owned 0.05% of Vidler Water Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Vidler Water Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Vidler Water Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vidler Water Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Vidler Water Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Vidler Water Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Vidler Water Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWTR traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.33. 1,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.92. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55.

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Vidler Water Resources had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 100.23%. The company had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter.

About Vidler Water Resources

Vidler Water Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

