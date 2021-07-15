First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 7.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 59,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 161,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

In other First Horizon news, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,952,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $4,280,715.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,283,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.