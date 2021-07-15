First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) PT Lowered to C$25.00 at Cormark

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$26.25 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the mining company’s stock. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.60% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.00.

TSE FR traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$17.41. 309,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,811. The company has a market cap of C$4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of C$12.48 and a 52-week high of C$30.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.19.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$127.30 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$396,000. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 20,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total transaction of C$440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,453,000. Insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,400 over the last quarter.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

