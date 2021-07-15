First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) PT Lowered to C$25.00 at Cormark

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$26.25 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the mining company’s stock. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.60% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.00.
TSE FR traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$17.41. 309,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,811. The company has a market cap of C$4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of C$12.48 and a 52-week high of C$30.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.19.
In related news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$396,000. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 20,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total transaction of C$440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,453,000. Insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,400 over the last quarter.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
