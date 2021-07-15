First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FM has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$33.64.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$27.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 628.60. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$11.21 and a 12-month high of C$35.07.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2 billion. Analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.5399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total transaction of C$2,597,817.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at C$155,022,909.10. Also, Director Peter St. George sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.76, for a total transaction of C$4,219,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 387,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,093,523.64. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,413 shares of company stock valued at $9,107,093.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

