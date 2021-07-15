First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Barclays

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price raised by Barclays from $177.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.33.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC opened at $197.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $100.38 and a one year high of $202.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,832,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,973,112,000 after acquiring an additional 333,492 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,012,000 after purchasing an additional 616,118 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,516,000 after purchasing an additional 568,388 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in First Republic Bank by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,751,000 after buying an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,448,000 after buying an additional 112,805 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.