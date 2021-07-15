First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Short Interest Update

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the June 15th total of 47,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

FSFG stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.60. 4,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,771. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $36.78 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.92. The firm has a market cap of $182.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.87.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.30). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $53.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This is an increase from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSFG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, EVP James W. Nelson acquired 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.99 per share, with a total value of $74,399.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,399.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 127.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 92.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

