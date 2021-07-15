First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a growth of 177.4% from the June 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ:FEM opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $28.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

