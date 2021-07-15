First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Bought by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 243,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $16,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000.

Shares of FPXI traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $67.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,098. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.86. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $79.31.

