First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the June 15th total of 168,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Get First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund alerts:

NASDAQ:MDIV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 80,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,330. First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.97.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.