FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Receives C$223.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$223.88.

FSV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded FirstService to a “market perform” rating and set a C$216.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC downgraded FirstService to a “neutral” rating and set a C$222.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on FirstService from C$175.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FirstService to C$235.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

TSE FSV opened at C$223.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.54. FirstService has a twelve month low of C$136.01 and a twelve month high of C$225.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$205.25.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$900.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$847.22 million. On average, research analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.2299999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.224 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.77%.

In other FirstService news, Director Brendan Calder sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$205.24, for a total transaction of C$410,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,100.40.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

