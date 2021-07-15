FirstService (TSE:FSV) Hits New 12-Month High at $223.74

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$223.74 and last traded at C$222.73, with a volume of 10535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$223.01.

FSV has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on FirstService from C$175.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC downgraded shares of FirstService to a “neutral” rating and set a C$222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FirstService to C$235.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of FirstService to a “market perform” rating and set a C$216.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$223.88.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$205.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of C$9.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.02.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$900.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$847.22 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.2299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.224 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 22.77%.

In other news, Director Brendan Calder sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$205.24, for a total value of C$410,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,100.40.

FirstService Company Profile (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

