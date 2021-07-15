Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Whale Rock Capital Management LLC

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 23.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,443,957 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 759,573 shares during the period. Five9 accounts for approximately 3.1% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $382,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 838,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,156,000 after purchasing an additional 564,303 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Five9 by 26.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after buying an additional 15,424 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Five9 in the first quarter valued at $407,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,541,549,000 after acquiring an additional 314,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $178.59. The company had a trading volume of 873 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.18 and a beta of 0.50. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.77 and a 12-month high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIVN. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.44.

In other news, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 10,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $1,610,880.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,496,931 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

