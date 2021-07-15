Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.43.

FLXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $47,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $89,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLXN stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $24.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.